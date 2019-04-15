Hildenberger struck out the final two batters of Sunday's game against Detroit to pick up his first save of the season.

Hildenberger entered the contest with one out and the bases loaded in the ninth inning of a two-run ballgame, but he fanned John Hicks and Grayson Greiner to secure the victory. Blake Parker has been the top option for Minnesota in save situations so far this season and began the frame, but he worked his way into a mess, giving Hildenberger a chance to slam the door. He's now tossed 5.1 scoreless frames in eight appearances to begin the year.