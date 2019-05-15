Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Sent to minors
Hildenberger was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
This move comes after Hildenberger allowed three runs on three hits while recording just one out in Wednesday's game against the Angels, raising his ERA to 8.36 on the season. The right-hander should rejoin the big-league bullpen once he smooths some kinks out in the minors. A corresponding roster move is expected to be announced prior to Thursday's series opener in Seattle.
