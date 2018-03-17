Hildenberger gave up three runs and a home run in one inning to see his spring ERA rise to 10.29 in Friday's rout. However, he's been working on his slider and not using his changeup this spring, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hildenberger was expected to be a key setup man for the Twins, but he's given up eight runs over seven innings with just three strikeouts and four walks. It looks like he'll still make the bullpen and could be just working on new pitches, but his spring performance is still a reason for concern.