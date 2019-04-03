Hildenberger (1-0) recorded the win Tuesday, striking out the only batter he faced in a 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Royals.

After Trevor Rogers ran into trouble in the ninth inning with the score tied 4-4, Hildenberger got the call to face Billy Hamilton and fanned him on three pitches to end the threat. The sidearmer was then rewarded after the Twins pushed across the winning run in the 10th. Hildenberger seems to be falling into a very narrow role for new manager Rocco Baldelli -- he's only faced one batter in both of his appearances so far -- but if he continues to excel, he could yet be a factor in Minnesota's wide-open closer picture.