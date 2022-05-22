Larnach (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined by a strained right groin since May 7, but he'll rejoin the Twins after a two-game rehab stint with Double-A Wichita. Larnach will bat fifth and start in left field in Sunday's series finale against the Royals.
