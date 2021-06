Larnach (foot) is starting in right field and batting fifth Wednesday at Baltimore.

The 24-year-old didn't start Tuesday's contest due to the foot injury, though he still appeared off the bench and went 1-for-2 with a double. Larnach should continue seeing regular reps in Minnesota's outfield, especially with Rob Refsnyder (concussion) joining Byron Buxton (hip) and Max Kepler (hamstring) on the injured list Wednesday.