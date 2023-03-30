Larnach will start in left field and bat fourth in the Twins' regular-season opener against the Royals on Thursday.

He goes from on the roster bubble entering camp to cleaning up Opening Day against veteran right-hander Zack Greinke. Joey Gallo is at first base -- batting seventh -- with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) beginning the season on the injured list. Larnach is coming off a monster spring in which he hit .351 with four homers across 13 Grapefruit League games.