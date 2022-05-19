Larnach (groin) is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Wichita.
Larnach has been out for just under two weeks with a right groin strain, so Minnesota could opt to keep him on the rehab assignment through the weekend before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Once he's likely activated later this week or early next week, Larnach should take over as the Twins' everyday left fielder, which will result in Nick Gordon moving into a utility role.
