Larnach (abdomen) has started to play rehab games in instructional league, but isn't back to full speed, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Having him "cutting it loose and throwing and moving around in the outfield in an unrestricted manner ... definitely took more out of him or were a little more challenging than we originally thought," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

It sounds like Larnach has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, but he could be shut down if the Twins fall completely out of the playoff race. Larnach has been out of action since undergoing a bilateral surgical repair procedure June 28.