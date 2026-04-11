Larnach went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run during the Twins' 7-4 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Twins scored all seven of their runs in the third inning, which Larnach capped off with a 398-foot, three-run homer to right field off Eric Lauer. It was Larnach's first home run of the 2026 season and first game with a RBI since April 3 against the Rays. He has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with five RBI and two doubles to open year.