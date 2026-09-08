Larnach went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's loss to Detroit.

Larnach was part of a bottom-third of Minnesota's order that produced five of the Twins' eight hits and plated three of the team's four runs. His long ball in the fourth inning cut his club's deficit to one run, but Minnesota was never able to fully catch up. Larnach notched his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 28, and the long ball was his first since Aug. 26. He's starting on a near-everyday basis and is on pace for a career-best OPS with a .774 mark through 118 games.