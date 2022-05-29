Larnach went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Saturday in the Twins' 7-3 loss to the Royals.

After coming around to score once while walking three times in Friday's 10-7 win, Larnach turned in another strong day at the plate even though his efforts weren't enough to give the Twins a victory. Still, the consecutive solid performances should give Larnach some security as the Twins' primary left fielder, even after versatile top prospect Royce Lewis was summoned from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Sunday's series finale. With Byron Buxton serving as the Twins' designated hitter Sunday, Larnach and Lewis will share the outfield with Kyle Garlick, who is covering right field.