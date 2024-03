Larnach is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to Saints manager Toby Gardenhire via Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul.

Larnach's injury is likely minor, but he's unlikely to be an option if the Twins need an outfield replacement in the near future. Larnach hit 15 home runs in 72 games with a .888 OPS at Triple-A last season, but he needs to make more contact once reaching the majors (60.7 percent contact rate) to stay in the big leagues