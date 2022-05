Larnach's removal from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics was due to lower body tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday, but interim manager Jayce Tingler is hopeful that Larnach will be available off the bench. Regardless of whether the 25-year-old appears as a depth option Saturday, he should be considered day-to-day for now.