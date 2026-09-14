Larnach is dealing with left wrist soreness and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

It's unclear when the injury flared up for Larnach, who has gone 6-for-13 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored over his last three outings. The MRI will provide the Twins' medical staff with more information to determine a recovery timeline for the 29-year-old outfielder, though a stint on the IL would likely mean the end to Larnach's 2026 regular season. The Twins are starting Emmanuel Rodriguez, Walker Jenkins and Luke Keaschall from left to right in Monday's series opener against the Yankees and right-hander Will Warren.