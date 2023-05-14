Larnach went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, one walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Cubs.

Larnach's three-run homer in the third inning was enough to put the Twins ahead for good, and he added an RBI double in the eighth. He's racked up three hits over two games since returning to the majors with Max Kepler (hamstring) on the injured list. Larnach is now slashing .234/.341/.396 with four homers, 23 RBI, 15 runs scored and four doubles over 33 contests. If Joey Gallo (leg) misses any additional time after leaving Sunday's game, Larnach's playing time should remain steady.