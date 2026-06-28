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Twins' Trevor Larnach: Drives in three runs Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Larnach went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Larnach logged three of Minnesota's five total hits in the loss and plated the team's final three runs with a double in the ninth inning. The veteran outfielder has been red hot of late, collecting six multi-hit performances over his past nine games and batting a blazing .472 (17-for-36) with two homers, four doubles and 10 RBI over that span. On the season, Larnach is slashing .288/.381/.434 with five home runs, 37 runs, 27 RBI and two stolen bases across 68 contests.

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