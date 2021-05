Larnach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk as Minnesota beat Los Angeles 6-3 in game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Larnach pulled a Jose Suarez offering to right field in the seventh inning for his first career home run that also served as a vital insurance run for the Twins. The blast also served as his fist RBI and the rookie is now slashing a solid .250/.351/.438.