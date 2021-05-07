Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Larnach was added to the major league roster after Byron Buxton went on the IL with a significant hip strain. With the Twins looking for offense in the outfield, Larnach could be set for regular playing time since he's one of Minnesota's top prospects. Larnach was 3-for-13 with two home runs in his first three games at Triple-A. He picked up where he left off in 2019, when he split time between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola and slashed .309/.384/.458 over 127 games.
