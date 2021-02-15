The Twins announced Monday that Larnach will receive an invitation to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Larnach, Royce Lewis, Aaron Sabato and Matt Canterino are among the Twins' higher-rated prospects who will get a look with the big club this spring. The 23-year-old outfielder is unlikely to break camp with Minnesota, but he should have the opportunity to make his MLB debut later this summer if he's able to pick up where he left off in his last minor-league season in 2019. He split time between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola that season, slashing .309/.384/.458 over 127 games.