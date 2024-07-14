Larnach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
With southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for the Giants, the lefty-hitting Larnach will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Matt Wallner will replace Larnach in left field and will bat ninth.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Idle against southpaw•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Resting for second leg of twin bill•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Idle against lefty•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Homers team to victory Sunday•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Getting day off against lefty•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sitting against lefty•