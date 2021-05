Larnach went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over Baltimore.

Larnach tied things up at 1-1 with his solo shot in the third inning off John Means. He's up to two homers and four RBI through 15 games to start his MLB career. The 24-year-old snapped a 3-for-23 skid with his second multi-hit performance.