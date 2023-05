The Twins placed Larnach on the 10-day injured list Tuesday while he recovers from pneumonia, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The move is retroactive to Monday, leaving Larnach eligible to return June 1. Whether he'll be ready by that time isn't clear at this point. The Twins called up outfielder Matt Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, and he and Kyle Garlick could end up forming a platoon in the corner outfield while Larnach is on the shelf.