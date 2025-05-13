Larnach is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.
It's the first day off since April 19 for Larnach, who occupied the designated hitter spot for each of the Twins' previous four contests. Royce Lewis will be the DH on Tuesday, while Jonah Bride will handle third base.
