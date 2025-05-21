Larnach is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Larnach played in the conclusion of a suspended game earlier Wednesday, but he will be on the bench at the beginning of the regularly scheduled contest. Ryan Jeffers is in the designated hitter spot and batting leadoff for the Twins.
