Larnach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After starting each of the past seven games while going 7-for-20 with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles), the lefty-hitting Larnach will retreat to the bench while southpaw Garrett Crochet takes the hill for the White Sox. Though Minnesota's outfield ranks became more crowded earlier this week when Max Kepler returned from the IL, expect manager Rocco Baldelli to open up at least semi-regular work for Larnach while he's wielding a hot bat.