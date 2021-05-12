Larnach is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With lefty Dallas Keuchel on the hill for Chicago, Larnach and fellow lefty hitting outfielder Jake Cave will both head the bench, allowing the right-handed Kyle Garlick to pick up a starting nod in the corner outfield. With Luis Arraez returning from the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday to take over as the Twins' primary left fielder, one of Larnach or Cave will likely occupy the strong side of a platoon with Garlick in right field moving forward. It's unclear whether manager Rocco Baldelli favors Larnach or Cave for those duties at this point.