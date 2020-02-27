Twins' Trevor Larnach: Hits second spring homer
Larnach went 1-for-2 with his second spring training home run Wednesday. He's been limited to DH so far this spring due to a sore right throwing shoulder, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I had a funky throwing motion last year," Larnach said. "Through a full season, that's probably what hurt it. Just progressing slowly. I'm up to 200 feet now, it's feeling good."
Larnach made his debut at the Double-A level in 2019, hitting .295/.387/.455 with seven home runs across 43 games with Double-A Pensacola. He could reach the majors this season if the Twins have an opening in the outfield or first base, but a sore arm could limit his ability to play in the field early in the season.
