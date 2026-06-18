Twins' Trevor Larnach: Homer, three hits vs. Rangers

Larnach went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Rangers.

Larnach extended Minnesota's lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning with his two-run, 419-foot blast off Jack Leiter, his fifth homer this season. The 29-year-old Larnach has suddenly turned red hot, going 7-for-11 with a pair of home runs in his last two games after going just 4-for-25 in his previous nine contests. Overall, Larnach is slashing .273/.373/.417 with 21 RBI and 33 runs scored across 217 plate appearances this season.