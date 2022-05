Larnach went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two RBI in a 7-3 win Sunday over Kansas City.

Larnach recorded hits in his first three at-bats, singling in the second, hitting a solo blast in the fourth off Zach Greinke, and producing an RBI double in the sixth. It was the second consecutive game the 25-year-old has homered. With a .310/.380/.529 batting line in 100 plate appearances, the outfielder is off to a great start in his second big-league season.