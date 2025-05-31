Larnach went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Larnach's four hits matched his total from his previous seven games (4-for-22). The designated hitter delivered a solo shot in the fourth inning to spark the Twins' comeback, and he also delivered the tying run in the ninth with an RBI single. He plated two more runs with a double in the 10th for good measure. This big performance has him up to eight homers, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored, two stolen bases, eight doubles and a .255/.323/.422 slash line over 55 contests this season.