Larnach is out of the lineup for Friday's game against San Francisco.
The lefty-hitting Larnach will avoid a same-handed matchup with Kyle Harrison as Willi Castro bats third and fills left field. Larnach is 2-for-21 (.095) with 11 strikeouts and six walks in July.
