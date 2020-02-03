Twins' Trevor Larnach: Invited to major-league camp
Larnach was invited to the Twins' major-league spring training Monday.
Larnach made his debut at the Double-A level in 2019, hitting .295/.387/.455 with seven home runs across 43 games with Double-A Pensacola. The 22-year-old will need to exhibit his power more consistently before he's considered for a spot on the major-league roster, but he's managed to showcase his ability to get on base over his two seasons in the minors.
