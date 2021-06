Larnach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Texas.

The outfielder went yard in the fifth inning. Larnach has five hits in his last five games, and three of them have gone for extra bases (one homer, two doubles). The rookie is slashing a respectable .259/.375/.435 with four homers, 10 RBI and 14 runs scored across 128 plate appearances. His 30.5 percent strikeout rate is a bit high, but that's to be expected for a hard hitter.