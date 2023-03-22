Larnach appears to have a good chance to make Minnesota's Opening Day roster, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Larnach came into Wednesday's game with a .951 OPS and two homers over 25 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, and he launched his third blast of the spring early in that contest. His strong play will certainly help in that bid, but it's also worth pointing out that Minnesota announced that both Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Jorge Polanco (knee) won't be ready for the start of the regular season. That gives Larnach a golden opportunity for a roster spot, and if he continues to hit in the regular season, he has a great chance to stick on the Minnesota roster.