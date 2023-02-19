Larnach has looked healthy in early spring practices as homered against Jhoan Duran recently in batting practice, Dan Hays of The Athletic reports.

Larnach had an injury-plagued 2022 season as he had core muscle surgery June 27 and didn't play in the majors again. He worked his way back to Triple-A during a rehab assignment and then was sidelined by a wrist injury. It looks like he's healthy as spring training begins but he's someone to monitor. He'll battle for a roster spot this spring and could win a starting DH role, but could also begin the season at Triple-A. The 2018 first-round draft pick has 30-plus home run potential if he can make more contact.