Larnach went 1-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's loss against the Dodgers.

Larnach erased a three-run deficit in the eighth inning with a 436-foot homer. The outfielder has gone deep in consecutive games. Larnach had 12 career homers in 481 plate appearances in his first two seasons. He is already up to five home runs in 137 plate appearances this season.