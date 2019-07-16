Twins' Trevor Larnach: Moves up to Double-A
Larnach was promoted to Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Larnach earns the move after posting a strong .316/.382/.459 slash line in 84 games for High-A Fort Myers. The 20th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Larnach's carrying tool is supposed to be his big raw power, though that hasn't exactly shown up so far, as he has just 11 homers in 126 professional games. He's shown good contact, however, giving him a base to build upon once that power eventually appears in games.
