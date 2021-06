Larnach (foot) is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It was reported Monday that Larnach was dealing with a foot issue. It's not entirely clear if Larnach's absence from Tuesday's lineup is due to the foot injury, or simply a product of the Twins facing left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. WIth that being said, it remains to be seen whether the outfielder could be an option for Rocco Baldelli off the bench.