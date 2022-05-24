Larnach will sit Tuesday against the Tigers.
Larnach started in his first two games back from a groin injury, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts. He won't be asked to start on three consecutive days right away, so he'll sit as Gilberto Celestino starts in left field.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Back from injured list•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Could be activated soon•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Shelved with strained groin•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Dealing with lower-body tightness•