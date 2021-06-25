site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-trevor-larnach-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Larnach is not in the starting lineup Friday against Cleveland.
Larnach will get his first breather since June 16. Luis Arraez, Nick Gordon and Max Kepler will start in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read