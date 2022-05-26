site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Trevor Larnach: On bench Thursday
Larnach isn't starting Thursday against the Royals.
Larnach started in three of the last four games and went 2-for-11 with a home run, two RBI and four strikeouts. Kyle Garlick will take over in left field and bat third.
