The Twins optioned Larnach to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

After going 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Larnach will head back to Triple-A. The 26-year-old outfielder holds a below-average .689 OPS in the majors this season, but he could return later this year -- especially if he performs anywhere near his .348/.516/.826 Triple-A slash line.