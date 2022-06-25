Larnach was placed on the 10-day injured list with a core muscle strain Saturday, retroactive to June 24, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Larnach missed time with a groin injury in May but was back on the field for just over a month and slashed .172/.264/.376 with five homers, four doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs over 29 games since returning from the injured list. However, he's dealing with a core issue that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. A timetable for the 25-year-old's return isn't yet known, but Mark Contreras was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to provide assistance in the outfield.