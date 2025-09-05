Larnach went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 11-8 loss to the White Sox.

Larnach's steal was his first since May 28 versus the Rays, and it was his first attempt since he was caught in a July 4 game against the Rays. While he won't light things up on the basepaths, the 28-year-old has swung a hot bat lately. He is 13-for-24 (.542) over his last six games, logging five multi-hit efforts in that span. Overall, he's up to a .258/.330/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 56 RBI, 56 runs scored, three steals, 20 doubles and one triple over a career-high 125 games this season.