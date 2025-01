Larnach agreed to a one-year-contract with the Twins on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

The financial details of the new deal between between Larnach and the Twins are not currently available. The outfielder finished the 2024 season with a .772 OPS and 15 homers. He found himself in a platoon role against right-handed pitchers as he made 99 starts against righties and just two against lefties.