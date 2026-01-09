The Twins and Larnach avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.475 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Larnach finished the 2025 campaign with a .250/.323/.404 batting line and 17 home runs over 567 plate appearances. He'll turn 29 in February and should play regularly at least against right-handed pitching in 2026. Larnach will have one more year of arbitration eligibility next winter but could have to show progress in the upcoming season to avoid getting non-tendered.