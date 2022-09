Larnach (abdomen) had his rehab shifted to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Larnach recently started to play rehab games in the instructional league, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat third during Thursday's matchup at St. Paul. Manager Rocco Baldelli said this week that Larnach isn't yet up to full speed, so the 25-year-old will presumably require multiple rehab games before he's in consideration to return.