Larnach (hamstring) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and will bat seventh Monday in the team's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Larnach will check back into the Twins' spring lineup for the first time since March 1, when he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his Grapefruit League debut. He's been on the mend for the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, but Larnach evidently showed enough improvement for the Twins to give him the green light to start in an offense-only role. If Larnach's hamstring responds well to DH duty, he could get some work in as an outfielder later this week.