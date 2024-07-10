Larnach is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

The Twins are facing a righty (Drew Thorpe) for the second leg of the twin bill, but the lefty-hitting Larnach will head to the bench while manager Rocco Baldelli makes space in the starting nine for the hot-hitting Matt Wallner. Larnach went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Twins' 3-1 loss in Game 1, and he had started in each of the six games in July before that.